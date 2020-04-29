Arrange return of migrants from J&K, demands Azad

New Delhi: After the Centre on Wednesday relaxed restrictions on movements of migrants to their native states, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad demanded that arrangements should be made to return of migrant labourers from Jammu & Kashmir from Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

“These labourers migrate every winter for work in neighbouring states. In normal course of events, they would have gone back to J&K towards the beginning of April. However, the national lockdown has forced them to stay back in their respective areas within Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi,” he said.

As there is no commercial activity it has not only affected their earnings but also put mental and financial pressure on them, Azad added

He has requested the Chief Ministers of the states concerned that these labourers be allowed to go back to J&K, adding that they have shown their willingness in this regard.

Azad also spoke to J&K’s Lt. Governor G.C. Murmu and the Chief Secretary, in this regard, and requested them to make necessary arrangements for getting back these labourers.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.