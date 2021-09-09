Arrest warrant against Saba Qamar for shooting in mosque

In August, The Akbari Gate police registered a case against Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 9th September 2021 11:13 am IST
Arrest warrant against Saba Qamar for shooting in mosque
Actor Saba Qamar (Instagram)

Lahore: Arrest warrants have been issued in Lahore against actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed in connection with a case pertaining to the shooting of a music video in the historic Wazir Khan mosque.

According to a report in geo.tv, the warrants were issued by a judicial magistrate for their failure to appear before the court.

In August, The Akbari Gate police registered a case against Saba and Bilal on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor.

MS Education Academy

The FIR was registered under Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The case was registered on a court order.

Also Read
Ayushmann Khurrana feels ‘fortunate’ to finish shooting for three new films in pandemic

A short clip of Saba Qamar and Saeed at the historic mosque went viral on social media. The video drew strong reactions from religious circles.

Saba Qamar replied to the criticism in a series of tweets, saying the clip was a “prologue to the music video featuring a Nikkah scene. It was neither shot with any sort of playback music nor has it been edited to the music track,” she said on Twitter.

The actress has featured opposite late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan in the 2017 film ‘Hindi Medium’ by Saket Chaudhary.

Saeed is popularly known for his numbers such as ‘2 Number’, ‘Adhi adhi raat’, ‘12 saal’ and ‘No make-up’.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button