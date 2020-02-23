Arrested Maoist dies in Bihar hospital

A+ A-

Jamui: An alleged Maoist who was arrested from Jharkhand’s Dumka, has died here after he complained of chest pain.

The Maoist cadre, identified as Siddhu Koda was arrested by the police from Dumka on February 22.

Based on information revealed by Siddhu, two other Maoists were also arrested by the police and arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

While Siddhu was in Jamui he complained of chest pain and was immediately admitted to the Sadar hospital where he died during treatment.