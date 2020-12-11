ARROGANCE: A BARRIER TO PARADISE

Those who grow arrogant in this world will be repaid in Hell with a humiliating punishment. There, apart from the agonizing physical pain, they will meet an end that will humble them spiritually. In return for having been unjustly arrogant on earth, they will receive eternal degradation in Hell:

Abdullah ibn Mas’ud, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said,

“No one who has the weight of a seed of arrogance in his heart will enter Paradise.”

Someone said, “But a man loves to have beautiful clothes and shoes.” The Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) said,

“Verily, Allah is beautiful and He loves beauty. Arrogance means rejecting the truth and looking down on people.”

[Source: Sahih Muslim 91

Grade: Sahih (authentic) according to Imam Muslim]

“…Those who are too proud to worship Me will enter Hell abject.”

(Surah Ghafir: 60)

“That is because you exulted on the earth, without any right to do so; and strutted about. Enter the gates of Hell, remaining in it timelessly, for ever. How evil is the abode of the arrogant!”

(Surah Ghafir: 75-76)

“They will be told, “Today We have forgotten you as you forgot the meeting of this your Day. Your refuge is the Fire and you have no helpers. That is because you made a mockery of Allah’ s Signs and the life of the world deluded you.” Therefore, today they will not get out of it. They will not be able to appease Allah.”

(Surat al-Jathiyya: 34-35)

“No, the fact is that My Signs came to you but you denied them and were arrogant and were a disbeliever.”

(Surat az-Zumar: 59)

On the Day when those who were disbelievers are exposed to the Fire, [it will be said]: “You dissipated the good things you had in your worldly life and enjoyed yourself in it. So today you are being repaid with the punishment of humiliation for being arrogant in the earth without any right and for being deviators.”

(Surat al-Ahqaf: 20)

“No indeed! Truly man is unbridled seeing himself as self-sufficient. Truly it is to your Lord that you will return. Have you seen him who prevents a servant when he goes to pray?”

(Surat al-‘ Alaq: 6-10)

“Seize him and drag him bodily into the middle of the Blazing Fire.Then pour the punishment of boiling water on his head.Taste that! You are the mighty one, the noble one!”

(Surat ad-Dukhan: 46-49)

Good-looks and other physical qualities are among the traits the foremost of which arrogant people boast. That is why, those who boast of their beauty in this world will receive what they most feared; they will look hideous. In Hell, their faces will be turned black:

“On the Day of Rising you will see those who lied against Allah with their faces blackened. Do not the arrogant have a dwelling place in Hell?”

(Surat az-Zumar: 60)

“We pursued them with a curse in this world and on the Day of Rising they will look hideous”

(Surat al -Qasas: 42)

“Enter the gates of Hell, remaining in it timelessly, for ever. How evil is the abode of the arrogant!”

(Surah Ghafir: 76)

“Enter the gates of Hell, remaining in it timelessly, for ever. How evil is the abode of the arrogant!”

(Surat an-Nahl: 29)

The Companions of the Ramparts will call out to men they recognise by their mark, saying, “What you amassed was of no use to you, nor was your arrogance.”

(Surat al-Araf: 48)

These people, though they considered themselves powerful, because they failed to grasp that Allah possesses everything, will see the truth of this fact in the hereafter. As well, they will come to understand that neither their fortune nor their power would suffice to save them from the fearsome torment of Hell:

“Who has amassed wealth and hoarded it! He thinks his wealth will make him live for ever. No indeed! He will be flung into the Shatterer. And what will convey to you what the Shatterer is? The kindled Fire of Allah reaching right into the heart. It is sealed in above them.”

(Surat al-Humaza: 2-8)