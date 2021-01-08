Arshad Warsi calls Akshay Kumar a multitalented super human

By IANS|   Published: 8th January 2021 7:38 am IST
Jaisalmer, Jan 7 : Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi feels superstar Akshay Kumar is a multitalented super human. Arshad shared a photograph of himself on Twitter on Thursday that was clicked by Akshay on the sets of their upcoming film Bachchan Pandey, currently on the floors in the city.

In the photo, Arshad can be seen trying to click a picture with a camera.

“Before I could shoot, #BachchanPandey shot me…. Believe it or not but this amazing picture has been shot by the multitalented super human ?@akshaykumar? from his cellphone… thank you Guruji,” Arshad tweeted.

Bachchan Pandey went on floors in Jaisalmer on Wednesday and is expected to continue shooting till March. In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Arshad plays his friend.

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Prateik Babbar and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

