Arshi Khan seeks Salman Khan’s help to find a groom on ‘Swayamvar’

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 19th June 2021 6:59 pm IST
Salman Khan wants Arshi Khan along with her son Sheru to comeback on Bigg Boss 15
Salman Khan and Arshi Khan (Instagram)


Mumbai: Actress Arshi Khan, who rose to fame on “Bigg Boss 14”, is back to reality TV with the show “Swayamvar”. She wants actor and “Bigg Boss” host Salman Khan to help her choose the right life partner.

“I feel Salman sahab should help me find a groom in the show. He is the only person who has helped me grow and succeed. He has given me lessons of a lifetime on ‘Bigg Boss’,” Arshi tells IANS.

As per the format of “Swayamvar”, the actress will decide who she wants as her husband.

Arshi who has appeared in television shows like “Vish” and “Savitri Devi College & Hospital”, says she plans to do more OTT projects after ‘Swayamvar’

“I have many roles offered to me for the OTT screen. But I’m missing out on them because I’ll be busy shooting for my ‘swayamvar’. But after I’m done, I will return back to acting and will sign more OTT projects,” she says.

