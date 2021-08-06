‘Artists not terrorists’: When Salman, Saif supported Pakistani stars

Mumbai: On February 14, 2019 the world woke up to a heart-wrenching news about 49 soldiers being killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama. Post the incident, the All Indian Cine Workers Association had announced a total ban on Pakistani artistes and technicians working in the Indian film industry.

Many Bollywood actors gave their strong statements on the debate. While many backed the governments’ decision, others remained neutral. A few stars including Salman Khan and Karan Johar said that art and politics should not be mixed.

Salman Khan felt the terrorist attack has nothing to do with artists. In one of the media events, he had said, “Pakistani actors are not terrorists. They are artists, not terrorists. It is the Indian government who gives them permits and visas.” The Radhe actor received a lot of backlash post his statement.

Speaking on the ban, actor Saif Ali Khan was quoted as saying by India Today, “This (cross cultural exchange) should definitely be encouraged. The industry is open to world talent, especially from across the border. We are artistes and we will talk about love and peace.”

Pakistani stars’ stint in Bollywood

Popular actors including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane, Imran Abbas, Ali Zafar to name a few, have managed to impress the Indian audience well, though they have acted in just one or two Bollywood movies.



(Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan from Raees) (Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan from Khoobsurat)

Not just actors, Pakistani singers and musicians, who are known for their soul-searing voice, are also immensely popular in India. They are Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shafqat Amanat Ali and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, to name a few.