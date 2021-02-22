Arun Kumar resigns as CFO of Vedanta

Mumbai, Feb 22 : Vedanta on Monday said that G.R. Arun Kumar has resigned from the post of Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company to pursue career outside of the group.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it will announce the effective date of the relieving of Kumar and the details of the successor in due course and the same shall accordingly be intimated to the stock exchanges.

“The company and board takes this opportunity to appreciate the commitment and invaluable contribution made by him towards the Company’s growth and its transformation journey during his tenure of close to 8 years and wishes him very best in his future endeavours,” it said.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world’s leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. Vedanta is a major producer of oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, aluminium and power.

