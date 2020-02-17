Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP party to expand plans to go national

A+ A-

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) after its massive win in Delhi is now planning to go national with its three-point formulated plan to expand its footprint in other states.

Against BJP’s expectations, the national capital chose Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to lead the state. While taking oath at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, CM Kejriwal hinted his plans to expand pan India.

He added the elections had given birth to a new kind of politics which will build 21st century India with all state units of the AAP party now planning to launch a campaign to expand the party’s membership and outreach through a missed call campaign.

On Sunday, senior AAP leader and cabinet minister Gopal Rai had also expressed party’s interest on expanding its footprint.

“The agenda of the meeting was to discuss two things mainly. First, the message of the historic win in the Delhi elections purely on the basis of unprecedented development works in Delhi should be disseminated across the country loud and clear. With this election, Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party changed the entire nature of political discourse in the country,” Rai said.

“This is the right time to channelize the energy and enthusiasm of the volunteers to expand the party across the nation. This victory is emphatic and decisive as the BJP put all their efforts to win the elections deploying the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and other ministers and the Chief Ministers from other states, using their politics of hatred. People of Delhi taught BJP a lesson and therefore AAP’s spectacular win with 62 out of 70 seats has important national significance. Secondly, how this victory can be used as a springboard for expanding the party nationally,” Rai added.

The AAP party has recently launched an extensive campaign on 11 February to invite people to take part in its ‘nation building’ programme by giving a missed call on the number 9871010101 which the party has claimed so far nearly 15 lakh people have already joined.

The party has formulated its three-stage plan where it will hold a state-level meeting of all active volunteers and office bearers.

Secondly, banners, posters inviting people to join the ‘nation building’ programme would be released in all legislative assembly constituencies in India.

Thirdly, the state leaders would hold press conferences in capital cities and later in other major cities to deliver AAP’s message.