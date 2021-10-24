Aryan Khan Case: Gosavi’s aide makes claim of Rs 18 crore deal in Affidavit

By News Desk|   Updated: 24th October 2021 2:14 pm IST
Kiran Gosavi along with Aryan Khan in viral selfie.

Mumbai: In a major twist to the Aryan Khan Drug Case, KP Gosavi’s aide, Prabhakar Sail made shocking claims against KP Gosavi and NCB’s Sameer Wankhede.

In an affidavit, Sail mentioned that he had heard of an Rs. 18 crore deal between KP Gosavi and Sam D’Souza (Not specified who he is). Out of the amount, Rs. 8 crore was to be paid to Wankhede, he alleged.

Citing the reason for filing the affidavit, he said that he is worried about his life and liberty.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra state minister Chhagan Bhujbal mocked the BJP and said “drugs would become sugar powder” if the actor joined the saffron party.

A massive consignment of drugs was seized in Mundra Port in Gujarat, but instead of probing this case, the NCB was hounding Shah Rukh Khan, he alleged.

“Drugs will become sugar powder if Shah Rukh Khan joins the BJP,” the senior NCP leader quipped.

