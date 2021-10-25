Aryan Khan Case: Lawyer seeks FIR against Sameer Wankhede

A Mumbai based lawyer has approached the police for registration of an FIR against Narcotics Control Bureau’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and others for extortion, criminal conspiracy and bribery in the cruise ship drug case involving Aryan Shahrukh Khan.

Advocate Sudha Dwivedi’s complaint states that after Sail’s allegations in his notarized affidavit, it is clear that the central agency’s investigation would be a shame and only to tarnish the image of the “Maharashtra Government, Bollywood Film Industry and the Anti – Narcotics Cell of the State Government who has been working tirelessly by seizing ‘heroin’ and not ‘heroines’.”

A proper investigation into the matter is necessary as..the investigation is poorly conducted with a sole intention to extort monies by putting fear in the mind of Aryan Khan for the commission of an actual offence wherein the punishment is 20 years or more, the plea states.

Apart from Wankhede, the complaint seeks an FIR against Pooja Dadlani(manager of Shahrukh Khan), witnesses Kiran Gosavi (in the viral picture along with Aryan Khan) and Prabhakar Sail, BJP volunteer Manish Bhanushali under sections 384, 388, 120B of the IPC and section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“The statement of the said Prabhakar Sail makes it clear that there was no recovery. The panchnamas are false, fabricated and it was done with a clear intention for personal gains and with hand in gloves with NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit officials involved and for which proper investigation has to be done by your office, failing which, the criminal activities of these people would boost their confidence and they can misuse the same to their personal gains.”

“I categorically inform you that such willful acts of the accused to cheat and break the trust of the people at large is an act of cowardice, and such people should be immediately and without any delay be taken into custody by registering an offence based on this present letter,” the complaint states.

The Affidavit

In the affidavit Sail claimed that Sameer Wankhede asked him to sign on blank papers, Gosavi spoke to one ‘Sam’ about an extortion plan along with a cut to Wankhede, Dadlani met Gosavi after the raid and subsequently asked Sail to collect two bags containing Rs. 50 lakhs cash.

Impersonation

Dwivedi says that initially, a video of Manish Bhaniushali, a political party worker went viral. And although NCB took the stand that he was an “informer,” “his actions of impersonating a government officer while dragging the suspected person etc., were clearly in contravention with the law which has been laid down in this regard,” the complaint states.

The Viral Selfie

About Kiran Gosavi’s viral selfie with Khan, while the latter was in NCB’s custody, Dwivedi said that Gosavi is not an NCB official and not even remotely connected with any of the state offices or central government.

“These illegal acts of Mr Kiran Gosavi with the active help of other senior NCB Officials, of impersonating himself to be an NCB official of Mumbai Zonal Unit and thereafter interrogating the suspects of NDPS Act offences, keeping them in surveillance and clicking pictures with the detained suspects and uploading them on social media, are completely offensive.”

NCB, Sameer Wankhede Deny All Allegations

It may be noted that the NCB and Wankhede have vehemently denied the allegations. Accordingly, they approached the Special NDPS Court seeking directions that cognizance should not be taken of the affidavit.

However, the Special Judge disposed of the plea, as, considering the relief claimed, no such blanket orders could be passed. And it was for the concerned court or authority to pass appropriate orders.

Complaint

Dwivedi’s complaint to MRA Marg police station further states that a proper investigation is required as it wrong send a message in the society, that Government affairs are no more sovereign affairs and anyone can play with it. “Therefore, the same has to be thoroughly interrogated to make sure that no other individual in future would even think about impersonating a public servant.”

“‘One bad Fish can spoil the whole Pond’. The officials of the NCB which are involved in this issue had the duty to serve the public interest aspersions the statutory provisions of law, but these officials are in clear violation of the same, and the indication seems to be that, they do not work for the public at large but probably for their own interest,” the complaint states.

Copies of the complaint are also marked to state home minister Dilip Walse Patil, Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police and Addl CP Anti- Corruption.