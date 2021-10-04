Aryan Khan, two others sent to NCB custody till Oct 7

The trio was produced before the court after their one-day remand granted on Sunday ended.

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 4th October 2021 6:18 pm IST
Aryan Khan, two others sent to NCB custody till Oct 7
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan (wearing blue) leaves for hospital from Narcotics Control Bureau's office, in Mumbai, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Aryan Khan was arrested along with seven others on Sunday following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off by the NCB. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai; A Mumbai court on Monday extended, till October 7, the NCB custody of Aryan Khan – son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri, following his arrest after the rave party aboard a luxury cruise ship was busted.

Besides, the court also sent two co-accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, who were arrested along with Aryan, to the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau till October 7.

After several hours of arguments between the NCB lawyers and the advocates of the three accused, the court rejected the latter’s plea for bail and sent the three to the agency’s custody for another 3 days.

