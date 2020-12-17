As Amaravati protests turn 1, Naidu calls it ‘Capital of Gods’

Amaravati, Dec 17 : On a day when the protests against the trifurcation of Amaravati turned a year old, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu called it the “Capital of the Gods” on Thursday.

“Prayed to Goddess Durga for her blessings on behalf of the five crore people of Andhra Pradesh,” said Naidu.

Before proceeding to the pro-Amaravati Jana Bheri public meeting, he visited the Kanaka Durga temple atop the Indrakeeladri Hills in Vijayawada.

Naidu expressed confidence that truth, justice and righteousness would prevail over alleged injustice, falsehood and atrocities.

The former chief minister wished for Goddess Durga’s protective cover even as the alleged “evil forces are bent on crushing the Capital of Gods”.

He prayed that Amaravati will remain the sole capital city of AP.

“So many hurdles and humiliations were handed over to the agitators and farmers who have been struggling and fighting for ‘One Capital’ for the past one year,” he said.

He claimed that the anti-people forces were so adamant and arrogant that they were obstructing even those coming for ‘Darshan’ of the deity.

The TDP supremo said that there would always be blessings for Amaravati as it was begun with the noble purpose of building a people’s capital for the state.

Later, Naidu visited Uddandarayunipalem where the foundation for the capital was laid. He prostrated at the site where soils from more than 100 holy temples were brought for the foundation.

When Naidu’s cavalcade was allegedly blocked by the police, he disembarked to walk till the venue.

According to TDP leaders, police allegedly created hurdles refusing permission to their party leaders. Several leaders have descended on the public meeting to express their support for Amaravati.

Source: IANS

