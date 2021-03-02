As board exams approach, Punjab teachers give wake-up calls to students at 5 am

New Delhi: The teachers in schools in Punjab, taking their job one step ahead, have started giving wake-up calls to their students at 5 am every day.

The call is made by school heads, mentors, teachers voluntarily at 5 am and usually ends with asking them to call back if they find any doubt on a topic while studying.

“The entire drill is voluntary and there are no department instructions regarding the same,” Amarjit Khatkar, Principal of a school in Mukandpur told The Indian Express.

The practice was started by the teachers following a meeting with the Education Secretary recently.

These “wake-up calls” to students and parents are for motivating them for Board examinations, which have been started under “Mission Shat Pratishat”.

Kavita Sabharwal, an English teacher at government senior secondary school for boys, Rahon, said that the teachers had also voluntarily been taking extra-classes both physical and virtual as per the requirements to achieve the Mission Shat Pratishat.”

The schools have been advised to prepare a database to track the performance changes in a student in their house examinations so that they can plan ahead how to tutor their pupils.

The Punjab School Education Board Class 12 exams will be held from March 22 to April 27 while Class 10 exams are scheduled between April 9 and May 1.