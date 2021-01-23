As farmers claim tractor rally on, Delhi Police say talks still ongoing

New Delhi, Jan 23 : Even as farmers’ groups claimed that they have received permission to enter Delhi for their tractor rally that is slated to be staged on Republic Day, the Delhi Police issued an official statement saying that talks with the protesting farmers are still in the final stage.

The development came after a meeting of the farmer organisations with the Delhi Police, Haryana Police and UP Police on Saturday regarding the proposed tractor rally by the farmers.

“There will be 5 different routes and we will create separate maps for each route. We will share it once they are ready,” the farmers’ bodies said.

Several batches of farmers from Punjab and Haryana set out on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles to take part in the proposed tractor rally on January 26 in the national capital. Tractor-trolleys have now become a common sight at the Singhu border as the farmers have started bringing in the tractors, two placed on a trolley, to the protest site from villages in Punjab for the proposed rally.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states have been protesting at multiple border points of Delhi at Singhu, Tikri and Gazipur borders since November-end. They are demanding a repeal of the three central farm laws passed by Parliament in September last year.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.