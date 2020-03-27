Asaduddin Owaisi appeals Muslims to read Friday prayers at home

Hyderabad: Supporting the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Telangana Wakf Board’s decision, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi urged Muslims to avoid congregational prayers.

Through a live video on facebook, Owaisi urged Muslims to read Friday prayers at home.

LIVE: Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi appeals to the Muslim community to offer Zuhur prayers and not to gather for Friday prayers Posted by Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, March 26, 2020

“I am not going to masjid rather offering my prayers at home,” said Owaisi.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had on Thursday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in a single day, taking the total countrywide tally to 724.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.