Asaduddin Owaisi appears before special court in Congress leader attack case

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday appeared before the Special Sessions Judge at Nampally metropolitan courts and his Non-bailable warrant (NBW) recalled.

Last week the Special Sessions Judge for trial of cases against MPs/MLA court had issued a NBW against Hyderabad MP after he failed to appear before the court in connection with the 2016 attack case of Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir and others.

On his appearance the judge examined him and recalled the NBW recorded his.The trial is scehduled to commence from February 3.

In October 2020, the Mirchowk police filed a supplementary chargesheet with a list of new witnesses and sought permission from the Special Sessions Judged (Constituted for trial of MPs and MLAs) to delete the name of AIMIM Hyderabad MP from the list of accused. The court had earlier declined the request.

It may be remembered that during the February 2016 GHMC polls, a case was registered by the Mirchowk police after a mob comprising activists of AIMIM allegedly attacked a car when senior congress leaders from Telangana Pradesh congress committee.

During the attack the window panes were damaged and tension peraviled in the area.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was also spotted near the congress leader’s car along with his supporters. Based on the evidence the police registered a case and cited the Hyderabad MP as the key accused.