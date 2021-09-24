Asaduddin Owaisi seeks LS speaker’s intervention in house vandalism case

Vandalism took place on September 21 when members of Hindu Sena staged a protest outside Owaisi's house

Updated: 24th September 2021
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (File photo)

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday sought Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s intervention in the case of vandalism at his official residence in Delhi.

In his letter to the speaker, Owaisi wrote that his official residence in New Delhi (34, Ashoka Road) was vandalized by criminals belonging to a radical outfit called ‘Hindu Sena’ on September 21. He also wrote, “My caretaker staff, Mr. Raju Lal, was also assaulted by the criminals and they threatened to kill me”.

“In addition to your intervention, I request that this matter be referred to the Committee of Privileges for a comprehensive investigation and appropriate recommendations on the matter,” said Owaisi.

“I urge that immediate action is taken in order to preserve the sanctity and majesty of the house. This is an attempt to intimidate the House, its officers and members and such an attempt must be treated as contempt of the House. I request your kind attention to ensure that my privileges as a Member of this House are also protected,” he added.

The vandalism took place on September 21 when members of Hindu Sena staged a protest outside Owaisi’s house which is located adjacent to the Election Commission headquarters on the Ashoka Road.

The protesters shattered a lamp atop the main gate and the nameplate of the parliamentarian. Later, police arrested five people.

