Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally which was scheduled to be held on 14th March 2020 was cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak.

The rally which was planned to be held at PWD Maidan, Barsoi, Katihar City, Bihar was cancelled after the administration did not grant permission for loudspeaker citing coronavirus scare.

The administration has cancelled the permission for Rally of @asadowaisi 14 March at Katihar. The permission for loudspeaker was not granted on grounds of restricting gatherings as a result of Covid19 Inshallah, the rally will be conducted in future when the epidemic is contained pic.twitter.com/bAVsMvIiPb — AIMIM (@aimim_national) March 13, 2020

Second death due to coronavirus

Meanwhile, second death due to coronavirus was reported in Delhi wherein, a 68-year-old woman died due to COVID-19 decease. On Thursday, a 76-year-old man, who died two days ago in Karnataka while being treated for suspected coronavirus, became India’s first COVID-19 fatality after his samples taken earlier confirmed the infection.

IIT-D, other institutions suspend classes

Educational institutions including the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D), Jamia Millia Islamia have suspended all classes, examinations and public gatherings till 31st March.

The Health Ministry said so far 82 cases had been reported across the country.