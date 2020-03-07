Asaduddin urges Govt. to bring back Hyderabadis stranded in Iran

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP urged Govt. and KTR to represent to Dr. S. Jaishankar to bring back Hyderabadi family stranded in Iran.

Sharing the video of the family, Owaisi wrote, ” I request @TelanganaCMO & @MinisterKTR to also represent to @DrSJaishankar to bring back the Hyderabadi family stuck in Mashhad, Iran”.

I request @TelanganaCMO & @MinisterKTR to also represent to @DrSJaishankar to bring back the Hyderabadi family stuck in Mashhad ,Iran https://t.co/O6eb6Quot4 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 5, 2020

In the video, one of the members of the family can be heard saying, “We are 11 people – Eight women and three men. Before we came to Mashhad, we had confirmed the return flight with Air Arabia. However, after we reached her, we received a message disclosing that the flight was canceled”

It may be mentioned that earlier, Jaishankar had said, ” Update for Indians stranded in #Iran and for their families: Our medical team for screening arrives in Iran today. Hope to establish first clinic at Qom by this evening. Screening process will start immediately thereafter. Working on logistics of return with Iranian authorities”.