Asha Bhosle on Pandit Jasraj: I have lost a big brother

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th August 2020 4:52 am IST
Mumbai, Aug 17 : Legendary singer Asha Bhosle is saddened by the demise of the iconic Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, who passed away at the age of 90 in the US on Monday.

“I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj ji. I have lost someone who was extremely fond of me, I have lost a big brother. Sangeet ka sooraj doob gaya (the sun of music has set). He was a vocalist par excellence and I knew him for so long, from even before his marriage to V Shantaram’s daughter. He used to praise me a lot and he always used to say, ‘main tujhe gaana sikhaunga (I will teach you how to sing)’,” recalled Bhosle.

She added: “Back in the day, when I had visited his classical school in the US, where he used to teach music to so many aspiring talents, I remember how I had wanted to enrol myself into his school.”

Bhosle also recalled an interesting anecdote from the US trip when she met Pandit Jasraj. “On that same trip, we went out for dinner, and Jasraj ji, who was a staunch vegetarian, kept requesting me to turn vegetarian for health reasons. I will always remember his childlike demeanor,” she said.

