Chennai, Jan 1 : Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland Ltd on Friday said it closed last month with a sales figure of 12,762 units.

In a statement the company said it sold 12,762 units last month up from 11,168 units sold in December 2019.

Cumulatively this fiscal till last month the company had sold 56,657 units down from 99,749 units sold during previous year corresponding period.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.