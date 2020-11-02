Ashok Leyland sold 9,989 units in October

Chennai, Nov 2 : Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland Ltd on Monday said it closed last month with a total sales of 9,989 units.

In a statement issued here, Ashok Leyland said it sold 9,989 units last month marginally up from 9,862 units sold during the corresponding month in 2019.

While the sales of buses have been hit, the sales of trucks has gone up during the period under review.

The company had sold 4,021 medium and heavy commercial vehicles last month up from 3,571 units sold in Oct 2019.

The light commercial sales too went up last month to 5,401 units as against 4,731 units sold during Oct 2019.

Source: IANS

