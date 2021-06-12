Ashraf Ali of Kanpur brutally killed; Appeal to philanthropists to help his kin

Kanpur: Ashraf Ali (34), a battery mechanic died after a gang of three persons intentionally crushed him under their car in a market in Kanpur, UP. The incident took place on June 4, 2021.

The heinous crime was ruthlessly committed by the persons after the victim asked them not to urinate at public place near his shop.

The gang first physically assaulted him and then crushed him under the car. When car hit him, he was on a phone call with landlord, Kuldip Kapoor complaining about the assault against him.

Police arrested the culprits and recovered the car used to commit the crime.

Family of Ashraf Ali

Crimes in UP

The ghastly attack on a family man without any provocation has rung alarming bell regarding increasing graph of crime and insecurity in state of UP. People are shocked to notice whether crushing by vehicles is taking a form of lynching of helpless and innocent persons

Ashraf was an orphan and married. He has left uneducated wife, Shabeena (28) and three minor daughters aged 9, 7 and 5 years old. They are living in a rented house.

Unfortunately, the family has not received any financial help. As Ashraf Ali was the only earning member of the family, his kin is left helpless.

Appeal to philanthropists

Zahid Ali Khan, Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily and Iftekhar Hussain, Secretary of Faiz-e-Aam Trust appealed to philanthropists to help the family.

The account details of the victim’s family are as follows:

Name of account holder: Shabeena Begam

Account number: 40222623276

IFSC: SBIN0008049

Branch: SBI, Chamanganj, Kanpur