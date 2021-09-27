Asim Khan who wrote UPSC exam in Urdu secures AIR 558

Jalgaon: A wide-scale skepticism prevailing among those who study and teach Urdu. There is a perception that the future of those who study Urdu is bleak.

But there is one young man who proved this perception to be wrong and slapped those with the snobbish attitude that Urdu is inferior to English or any other language.

Mohammad Asim Khan of Dhuliya secured All India Rank 558 by writing the prestigious UPSC exam in Urdu.

Language per se does not hamper anybody’s progress in life what really needed is a scientific temperament, hard work and perseverance to get success in life. This has been validated from the success of Asim Khan.

Asim Khan had all his education through Urdu medium schools and he chose Urdu to crack his UPSC exam. His success in the UPSC exam has brought Dhulia District of Maharashtra into limelight.

The parents of Asim Khan are retired teachers.