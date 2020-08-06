Asim Riaz attacked while cycling, sustains multiple injuries

Posted By News Desk 1 Last Updated: 6th August 2020 5:42 pm IST

Mumbai: Model-reality TV star Asim Riaz has stated on Instagram Stories that he was attacked by some unknown people while cycling.

The “Bigg Boss 13” contestant posted a few videos showing injuries on his knees, back, arms and thighs. He was bleeding.

The incident took place on Wednesday night. The exact location is not known yet.

“I was cycling and some guys on the bike hit me from behind. Everything is cool. I still don’t give up,” Asim said in the videos while showing his injuries.

Fans wished for him speedy recovery.

“Get well soon. Shame on attackers,” a user commented.

Another one wrote: “This is shocking. You are badly injured. Please take care.”

On the work front, Asim will be seen opposite “Bigg Boss 13” contestant Himanshi Khurana in Arijit Singh’s new song “Dil ko maine di kasam”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Bollywood News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close