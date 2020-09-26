Washington: The ASPAIRE education tour so far has been a great success. This was started to protect America from religious extremists and to secure the future of children in the US.

Because of the campaign and similar work done by others, public opinion in Houston changed so much that EMGAGE decided to withdraw its support of Sri Kulkarni the RSS supported candidate of the Democratic Party.

Kulkarni is now trying to do damage control with lies and lame excuses . At the same time there is panic in the RSS world about our campaign. They have enroled the help of the most prominent Islamophobic in America, Daniel Pipes who has tweeted against the campaign, ASPAIRE.

HAF and Daniel Pipes’ MidEast FORUM have gotten together and issued a video attacking all the national Muslim organizations. Request has been made to support these vital efforts of ASPAIRE.

Shaik Ubaid also requested everyone to stand with ASPAIRE on social media such as Facebook and Twitter and respond to attacks by Daniel pipes.