Assam activist Pranab Doley declared doubtful citizen

Dispur: Assam activist who had also contested for MLA seat from Bokakhat legislative assembly seat has been declared as ‘doubtful citizen’.

Recently, Doley had applied for the renewal of his passport. In reply, the government authorities have made the declaration. Later, he shared the details on Twitter.

I fight to save the constitution and not stay silent. I stood for elections #PMModi campaigned against me and now I become a doubtful citizen while applying for my passport renewal.@India_NHRChttps://t.co/S8S5xK3lBNhttps://t.co/7buMHDmA56 — Pranab Doley (@PranabDoley19) December 21, 2021

In March, Doley had announced his candidature as an independent candidate from Bokakhat legislative assembly constituency, Assam. He faced the sitting member of the legislative assembly from the constituency, Atul Bora. Bora is also the president of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

What is doubtful citizen?

A citizen can be termed as a doubtful citizen if there is a lack of citizenship documents. Authorities disenfranchise such citizens.

Later, the doubtful citizens face trial before the Foreigners Tribunals to prove their citizenship.

NRC, CAA

It is a process to identify illegal immigrants living in Assam. It was implemented in the state in 2013-14.

In 2019, many top politicians including AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the government will implement the NRC in entire India.

Protests too broke up after Parliament passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 that distinguish illegal immigrants based on religion.

The act does not consider Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who have entered India before the end of December 2014 as illegal immigrants. The provision is not applicable to persons belonging to other religions.