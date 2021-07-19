Assam bars mass congregations on Eid

Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday announced that no public congregation would be allowed in the state on Eid on Wednesday in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Assam’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta said that a maximum of five persons, including religious heads, would be allowed to offer namaz at mosques on Eid.

He urged the people to celebrate the festival at their homes following the Covid appropriate behavior.

Eid-ul-Adha would be celebrated in Assam and other parts of the country on Wednesday.

Mahanta also said that total containment protocols would be followed in five districts — Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Biswanath — as these districts witnessed a high positivity rate.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua issued an order on Monday saying that the 24 hour curfew would be continued in the five districts, and all government and non-government offices, all types of institutions, shops, markets and all other public utilities except the emergency services would be closed.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department officials, around 790 to 2,000 Covid cases were reported in the past ten days (July 9-18) in the five districts.

The Minister also said that in view of the improvement of the Covid situation, curfew would be relaxed till 1 p.m. in Morigaon and Goalpara districts.

Curfew timing in the remaining 27 districts would be 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

He said that a maximum of ten people would be allowed in the funeral or marriage ceremonies while inter-district travel restrictions and odd-even formula for plying of vehicles will continue.