Assam: Man arrested for possession of suspected elephant tusks

By Sameer Published: 24th August 2020 9:24 am IST
elephant tusks

Chirang: A man was arrested for allegedly possessing two suspected elephant tusks in the Chirang district’s Dadgiri area here, on Sunday, informed the district police.

According to a statement issued by the police, an operation, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Chirang district police, began at 2:30 pm on August 23.

“One suspected member, a 46-year-old Alen Basumatary of the organised gang has been arrested. We have also recovered two suspected elephant tusks, weighing 10 kg along with a mobile handset and a raincoat,” the police statement read.

The police added that a follow-up legal action would be taken as well.

Further details are awaited.

Source: ANI
READ:  Haryana IG arrested for assaulting two women
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close