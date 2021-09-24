Assam: Photographer Bijoy Bania arrested for assaulting protestor

Guwahati: The photographer seen attacking a protestor in Assam’s Sipanjhar area was arrested on Thursday night by the state police. The arrest came about as social media was ablaze with people calling for the arrest of photographer Bijoy Bania under the hashtag #ArrestBijoyBania.

The video showed Bania attacking an already injured protestor who was one among the many shot in the firing incident at Dholpur, Gorukhuti area in Assam’s Darrang district on Thursday. The firing was a result of the eviction drive taking place in the area in question which resulted in many protestors losing their lives including two protestors.

‘Terror Force’ of fascist, communal & bigoted Govt. shooting at its own citizens. Also, who is the person with camera? Someone from our ‘Great Media’ orgs?



The appeal of these villagers, against eviction, is pending in the High Court. Couldn’t the Govt wait till court order? pic.twitter.com/XI5N0FSjJd — Ashraful Hussain (@AshrafulMLA) September 23, 2021

As the video showcases, Bania stomped over and punched the protestor repeatedly.

Bania is said to be a photographer, hired by the district administration to document the eviction drive that was being carried out by the Assam government.

While Superintendent of Police, Darrang Sushanta Biswa Sarma stated that people pelted stones and attacked police personnel and hence the firing started, the issue lacks sufficient clarity.

In connection with Bania’s role, the Assam police have tweeted and stated that the said Cameraman has been arrested and a case has been registered by Assam’s Criminal Investigation Department.

Currently in Sipajhar, taking stock of the ground situation.

The cameraman who was seen attacking an injured man in a viral video has been arrested.



As per wish of Hon. CM @himantabiswa I have asked CID to investigate the matter.

Cameraman Bijoy Bonia is in @AssamCid 's custody. — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) September 23, 2021

The Assam government has also ordered a judicial inquiry to take place, which would be spearheaded by a retired judge of the Gauhati high court.