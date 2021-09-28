Assam police brutality: Activist meets kin of 12-year-old victim, says no FIR yet

Hyderabad: About a week ago, during an eviction drive violating court orders in Sipajhar of Assam’s Darrang district, the police shot dead two protestors as they were protesting illegal evictions. Six days after the horrific incident, the families continues to suffer.

Zamseer Ali, a journalist and social activist from Assam, told siasat.com said that even after six days since the brutal killings took place, no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed and no action has been taken against the policemen. “Two people have died and another 20 have been injured,” Zamseer Ali added.

The social activist met with the father of Shaik Farid, the 12-year-old boy who was killed in police firing. Sheikh Khalek Ali told Zamseer that his son went to Dholpur to get his aadhar card at the local post office at Dholpur. Subsequently, as he was returning he was attacked by the police and directly fired on.

In the firing, the boy died on the spot, said Shaikh Khalek. “He is a poor man, residing with only 0.18 acre of land where he is residing with his four sons and a daughter in law. Khalek has no source of income,” said Ali.

Notice:

Siasat.com on behalf of the editor in chief Zahid Ali Khan and secretary of Faiz-e-Aam trust, Ifteqar Hussain would like to appeal to our readers and supporters to help the family of the 12 year old victim Shaik Farid which is struggling financially. Here are the details:

State Bank of India

Name: Mr. Khalek Ali

CIF No: 90520805673

Account number: 39197390041

The management of siasat.com would also like to thank Mr Zamseer Ali for helping out with information.

Zamseer Ali – 9101751976