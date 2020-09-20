Assam police recruitment test: CM orders probe into paper ‘leak’

Guwahati, Sep 20 : Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered an inquiry into the leak of a question paper of a written examination for recruitment of police sub-inspectors, scheduled for Sunday, officials said.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board was supposed to conduct the written test in all the 33 district headquarters to recruit sub-inspectors in Assam police.

An official of Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Sonowal has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta to expeditiously conduct the inquiry into the leak of question paper of the recruitment examination and find out the culprits.

“Chief Minister asked the DGP to investigate if any vested interest group conspired to derail the recruitment process taken up by the state government and ensure strict action against the guilty,” the official said.

The written test for the recruitment of sub-inspector against 597 vacant posts of Assam Police sub-inspector has been cancelled hours before the leakage of question papers on social media.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board Chairman in a press statement said that an FIR has been filed in this regard.

“The new dates of the written examination would be declared within next one month.The candidates are once more assured that the examination would be free and fair and hence they should continue with the preparations,” the statement added.

