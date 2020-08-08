Assam reports 8 more COVID deaths; tally rises to 140

By Neha Published: 8th August 2020 10:20 pm IST
COVID-19

Guwahati: Eight more people succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday taking the death toll to 140 in Assam, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The total number of positive cases has reached 55,496 in the state.

Of the fresh fatalities, two each were reported from Nalbari and Tinsukia while one each was registered in Morigaon, Kokrajhar, Nagaon and Dibrugarh, the minister said.

Out of the 55,496 positive cases, 16,552 are active,s while 38,809 patients have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals.

The recovery rate is 69.90 per cent in the state.

The total number of tests conducted so far in the state is 12,38,867.

Source: PTI
