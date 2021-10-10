Assam: Woman trampled to death by wild elephant



Guwahati: A woman in Assam’s Golaghat district has been trampled to death by a wild elephant, officials said on Sunday. Forest department officials said that a wild elephant on Saturday attacked Jyoti Tanti, 21, while she went to the river Dhansiri to take a bath.

Police officials have recovered the body and sent it to SKK Civil Hospital in Golaghat for postmortem. The Forest department is obligated to provide ex-gratia to the family of the victim as per the norms.

Last month, a BJP leader in Assam, Rajib Boro. was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants near the Rani Reserve Forest on the outskirts of Guwahati. According to the Forest and Wildlife Department officials, 890 humans have died in man-elephant conflicts during the last 10 years, with Sonitpur district recording the highest deaths, at 124, followed by Udalguri district with 118 and Goalpara district with 78.

This year, over 100 people including women, have died so far due to the elephant attacks in various parts of Assam.