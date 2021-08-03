Assembly seats de-limitation for TS and AP to be held in 2031

Hyderabad: The de-limitation (reorganization) of Assembly seats in Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh states will be held in the year 2031. This was revealed by the central government (Ministry of Home Affairs) while replying to a question raised by TPCC president and MP A. Revanth Reddy in Lok Sabha.

The MP while stressing on the need to increase the number of Assembly seats in Telangana state from the existing 119 to the proposed 153 Assembly seats as per AP Reorganisation Act , asked the central government as to when it would take up the exercise of the reorganization of the seats?

Replying to the question , Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the reorganisation of the Assembly seats will be held as per article 170 of Indian constitution and added that they would take up the exercise after the publication of population figures in the year 2026.

According to the Act while the Telangana state will have 153 assembly seats the neighbouring AP will have 225 Assembly segments.