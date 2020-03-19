Aster launches online portal for COVID-19

Hyderabad: In the wake of the on-going coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Aster DM Healthcare and Aster Volunteers have launched a 24/7 COVID-19 Support Centre for people from across India.

The tele-triage (assessment of the condition and appropriate guidance for treatment) service will be free for everyone across India who are seeking medical help if they suspect they have symptoms related to the novel coronavirus disease. India has reported 153 cases and appropriate precautionary measures need to be adopted to curb its spread by identifying and reporting the symptoms early on.

People can register on the website or Facebook page of any of Aster’s 13 hospitals in India namely, Aster Prime Hospital in Hyderabad, Aster Medcity Hospital in Kochi; Aster MIMS Hospitals in Calicut, Kannur, and Kottakal; Aster CMI and RV Hospitals in Bengaluru; Aster Aadhar Hospital in Kolhapur, and Ramesh Hospitals in Andhra Pradesh; and book an appointment with healthcare experts.

The appointment would be conducted by internal medicine and emergency experts through a video call following medical protocols approved by local authorities and WHO for triaging COVID-19 patients.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said, “In these trying time, we would like to put every possible measure in place to help people identify symptoms related to coronavirus and get appropriate help on time. The online service promotes social distancing while it also gives patients easy access to expert advice when they need it the most. A teleconsulting tool like Aster COVID Support Centre has the potential to enable earlier detection of cases and channelize patients to seek appropriate treatment on time.”

Dr Harish Pillai, Chief Executive Officer, Aster DM Healthcare India said, “Through this online support centre, we aim to reach out to patients who might be experiencing symptoms related to the coronavirus infection and are seeking professional help. Our experienced doctors will be available to answer all questions to the best of their knowledge under the guidelines defined by the government and the World Health Organisation.”



‘Aster COVID-19 Support Centre’ has been operational from 18 March, 2020 with calls being received from people across India. People can log into the below websites to seek appointments:

Aster Prime Hospital, Hyderabad: https://www.asterprime.com/

Aster Medcity Hospital, Kochi: https://astermedcity.com/

Aster MIMS Hospital, Calicut: https://astermims.com/

Aster MIMS Hospital, Kannur: https://astermimskannur.com/

Aster MIMS Hospital, Kottakal: https://astermimskottakkal.com/

Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru: https://www.asterbangalore.com/aster-cmi-hebbal

Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru: https://www.asterbangalore.com/aster-rv-jp-nagar/

Aster Aadhar Hospital, Kolhapur: https://asteraadhar.com/

Ramesh Hospitals in Telengana: https://rameshhospitals.com/

SIASAT NEWS

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.