Aston Villa announce signing of Ollie Watkins

London: English club Aston Villa on Wednesday announced the signing of Ollie Watkins from Brentford.

The 24-year-old striker, who scored 26 goals in the Championship last season, has now penned a five-year contract with Aston Villa.

“Ollie has developed into one of the most sought-after strikers in the country and we are looking forward to seeing him show his great qualities in an Aston Villa shirt,” head coach Dean Smit said in an official release.

“He is a hugely determined character who has both the ability and personality to succeed at the highest level,” he added.

On the other hand, Watkins said that he wants to do something special for the club and possibly win some silverware.

“I am so excited to join Aston Villa and to reunite with Dean Smith as my Head Coach. I cannot wait to wear the famous claret and blue in the Premier League. I want to do something special here and score some goals,” Watkins said.

Aston Villa will take on Sheffield United in their opening match of the Premier League 2020-21 season.

Source: ANI