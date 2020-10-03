Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15: Create, play, work on dual screen

By Nishant Arora

New Delhi, Oct 3 : The pandemic has rewritten the rules of multi-tasking for millions at home where a top-of-the-line laptop, a high-end smartphone along with a tab or 2-in-1 have become a necessity for a seamless work-life balance. Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) Zephyrus Duo 15 kills the need to own multiple devices while keeping you focused.

Meant for heavy gaming, the Zephyrus Duo 15 (GX550) has an integrated full-width ‘ROG ScreenPad Plus’ secondary touchscreen for accelerated multitasking, gaming and content creation – keeping your work desk super clean.

Available in two Intel Core i9 and Corei7 variants, the beast that starts from Rs 2,79,990 has elevated the gaming laptop category by integrating two displays in an ultra-slim form.

Tilted 13 degrees for comfortable viewing, the touch-enabled secondary display makes multi-tasking easy and features optimised apps to enhance your workflow.

You can keep emails, Search and chats open on the deck while gaming on the main screen. It offers superfast load times for all games and apps.

The ‘ScreenXpert’ software ensures seamless navigation between the primary display and ScreenPad Plus secondary display so you can drag and drop, touchscreen controls and use intuitive tools to optimise your experience.

Let’s delve deeper into the machine that puts maximum pressure on rival laptop makers to match its performance.

Content creators will love the high-resolution detail and wide colour gamut of the 4K UHD display, calibrated for accuracy across 100 per cent of the Adobe RGB colour space.

The superior colour accuracy allows artists, designers and content creators to do serious professional work and enjoy richer gaming visuals.

With up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and 32GB of 3200 MHz RAM, two SSDs in RAID 0, and Thunderbolt 3, the device offers massive power of the 8-core processor, pushing frequencies as high as 5.3GHz with a single core and Hyper-Threading enabling up to 16 parallel threads to accelerate heavy multitasking.

For intensive gaming, the machine is a delight.

The machine is armed with up to “GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q” GPU, which clocks up to 1330MHz in turbo mode to enjoy high-frame rates.

Gamers have an advantage of the 300Hz FHD gaming panel for pro-level gaming graphics.

The GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q can easily handle demanding games like ‘Red Dead Redemption II’ and ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ at the highest settings.

The configurations also speed up resource-intensive tasks like 3D modeling and high-resolution video editing.

The Zephyrus Duo 15 houses an innovative cooling system using liquid metal thermal compound, self-cleaning cooling, and n-Blade fans.

Called the ‘AAS Plus’ system, it opens a larger 28.5mm air intake behind the second screen that draws in cooler air by up to 30 per cent and reduces noise below 43dB, even on ‘Performance Mode’.

When combined with innovative measures like liquid metal thermal compound on the CPU, temperatures are reduced, and performance is increased by up to 10 per cent over standard thermal paste to sustain performance.

Zephyrus Duo 15 comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with “DisplayPort 1.4” and ‘Power Delivery’ feature lets users connect next-gen devices for ultrafast data transfers and rapid charging while three USB 3.2 Type A ports make ample space for favourite gaming gear.

Two audio jacks make it easy to connect an external microphone for clearer voice chat and stream audio. The HDMI 2.0b port supports 4K UHD at up to 60Hz.

Weighing 2.4 kg, the device with backlit chiclet keyboard is portable with a high-capacity 90Wh battery.

Speaking of the touchpad and keyboard, they are both great to use.

Conclusion: For intense gamers and heavy multi-taskers, the latest device offers it all, bringing a new dimension of versatility to premium gaming laptops while retaining the high-powered performance that has defined the ASUS ROG series.

Spending such an amount on a single device makes sense for those looking for seamless navigation and maximum output in the social distancing times — be it creating, playing or staying productive anywhere.

