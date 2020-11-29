At 68, Delhi reports lowest Covid toll after November 5

New Delhi, Nov 29 : For the second day in a row, the daily infections reported in the national capital were under 5,000 with 4,906 cases on Sunday while 6,325 patients recovered from the deadly disease.

The number of deaths reported were 68, the lowest since November 5 which saw 66 fatalities.

Delhi’s tally has risen to 5,66,648 and the toll has mounted to 9,066. As many as 131 Covid-related deaths were recorded on November 18, the highest till date.

Delhi recorded 4,454 cases on Monday, 6,224 on Tuesday, 5,246 on Wednesday, 5,475 on Thursday, 5,482 on Friday and 4,998 on Saturday.

The city had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi dropped to 7.64 on Sunday, the second-lowest this month so far. A day earlier, it stood at 7.24 per cent. The lowest positivity rate amid the third surge of the infection was recorded on October 23.

On October 23, Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 6.98 per cent. It was 8.51 per cent on Friday, 8.65 per cent on Thursday and 8.49 per cent on Wednesday.

A total of 64,186 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 29,839 RT-PCR and 34,347 Rapid Antigen Test, according to a bulletin by the Delhi Health Department.

The capital city had reported conducting 69,051 tests, the highest till date, on Saturday.

The number of Covid containment zones in Delhi rose to 5,441 on Sunday from 5,331 on Saturday.

Currently, 8,243 out of 18,661 Covid beds are occupied in hospitals, 465 out of 7,942 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 140 out of 562 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 21,337 people are in home isolation.

Source: IANS

