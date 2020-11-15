At least two rockets launched from Gaza towards Israel – IDF

Tel Aviv: At least two rockets have been fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“2 rockets were fired from Gaza toward central and southern Israel earlier tonight,” IDF said on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the IDF, the rockets triggered air raid sirens in the southern city of Ashdod and in the south-central Shfela region.

The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System was activated to intercept the rockets, the IDF said.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

Source: ANI