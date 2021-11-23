ATAL-FDP on Data Science inaugurated at MANUU

Hyderabad: Department of Computer Science and IT, School of Technology, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organizing a week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Data Science. Sponsored by AICTE Training and Learning Academy (ATAL) it will be held from November 22 to 26.

According to A press release from MANUU 200 participants, including academia and industry personnel, have registered for the programme.

Prof. Abdul Wahid, Dean, School of Technology & Convener FDP, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) inaugurated the programme through virtual mode at MANUU. Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU is the patron of the FDP.

Supreeth Nagaraju, Head Education, India and SA, Adobe delivered a talk on “Prepare your students for success in the $1 Trillion Digital Economy” while Mamta Rani Agarwal, Adviser-I, AICTE hosted the event.

Dr Pradeep Kumar, Associate Professor, Department of CS & IT is the Coordinator of FDP. Dr Amit Dutta, Deputy Director, ATAL Academy proposed the vote of thanks.