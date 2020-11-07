Athapaththu scores 67 to take Supernova to 146/6

News Desk 1Updated: 7th November 2020 10:20 pm IST
Sharjah, Nov 7 : Chamari Athapaththu’s 67 off 48 balls took Supernovas to 146/6 in their 20 overs against the Trailblazers in the third match of the Women’s T20 Challenge on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Athapaththu put up an opening partnership of 89 runs with Priya Punia after which she put up 29 for the second wicket with captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Veteran Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, spinner Harleen Deol and Bangladesh spinner Salma Khatun all got a wicket each while three batswomen were run outs.

Supernovas, who are the defending champions, need to win the match to seal a place in the final.

Brief scores: Supernovas 146/6 in 20 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 67, Harmanpreet Kaur 31; Jhulan Goswami 1/17)

