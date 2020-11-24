Athiya Shetty admits her Monday was a blur

Mumbai, Nov 23 : Rather than complain about Monday blues, actress Athiya Shetty has posted on social media to say that her day was a blur.

The actress posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen dressed in a rusty orange blouse and sunglasses. Her picture seems a little hazy.

For effect, Athiya captioned: “So monday was a blurrrrrr.”

Recently, cricketer KL Rahul had a special birthday wish for his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty on social media.

Rahul posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen leaning on the cricketer’s shoulder while the two look at the camera and smile. Alongside the image, he wrote: “Happy birthday mad child.”

Athiya made her debut in 2015 with “Hero” and was then seen in “Mubarakan” and “Motichoor Chaknachoor”.

Source: IANS

