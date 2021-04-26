Atif Aslam extends his prayers to India amid COVID-19

Singer Atif Aslam is the latest addition to the list of Pakistani celebrities to extend their support to India during the ongoing COVID-19 battle.

The singer took to his Twitter on Monday and shared his prayers with the people of India and asked everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols.

He wrote, “Praying for #India as the country battles the worst #Covid-19 surge the world has witnessed. Let’s all – irrespective of the place we live in – strictly follow the SOPs to avoid further burdening our healthcare systems.”

Praying for #India as the country battles the worst #Covid-19 surge the world has witnessed. Let's all – irrespective of the place we live in – strictly follow the SOPs to avoid further burdening our healthcare systems.#HumanityFirst #PakistanstandswithIndia #indianeedoxygen — Atif Aslam (@itsaadee) April 26, 2021

This is not the first time that a Pakistani celebrity had extended their support to India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a sense of solidarity, Pakistani stars including Shoaib Akhtar, Farhan Saeed, Osman Khalid Bhatt, singer Momina Mustehan, have also reached out to their Indian counterparts offering prayers and good wishes for coming out of the blow of the COVID-19 second wave. They have come forward to show support with the neighbour country and encourage people not to lose hope.

The country is right now battling a shortage of essential COVID-19 supplies such as oxygen, necessary medication and also hospital beds which is bringing people to sleep outside the hospital, without treatment which in turn is increasing the death toll every day.

The citizens are all over the internet asking for help and many are even sending a helping hand using social media.

Seeing the crisis and dark times the neighbouring country, Pakistan’s citizens on the internet urged their Prime Minister Imran Khan to put the political differences aside and lend a supporting hand in this crisis with hashtags like #IndiaNeedsOxygen and #PakistanstandswithIndia.