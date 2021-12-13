Atif Aslam to headline NYE concert in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Pakistani playback singer, songwriter, composer and actor Atif Aslam is all set to perform for New Year’s Eve concert on December 31, 2021.

The singer will perform at a NYE gig at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, marking his return to the Abu Dhabi stage after several years.

Talking about the event, Atif Aslam said, “I am excited to perform at Yas Island. I have heard a lot about this state of the art arena and can’t wait to perform there and bring some euphoria to my audience through my performance. This has been a long tough year for everyone and it will be great to welcome 2022 in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates,” Khaleej Times reported.

The tickets for Aslam’s concert are now on sale and available on the Eithad Arena website and Platinum List, with prices starting at Dirham 100.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, you are required to be fully vaccinated and able to present a 96-hour negative PCR test result to attend this event.

Attendees between 12-15 years are required to show proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than 96 hours prior to the event time. Attendees 12 years and below do not require a PCR test.

Everyone should have Al Hosn application at the venue to enter. Face masks are mandatory requirement for all guests 2 years of age or older.

Atif Aslam will also perform in Dubai in an eagerly anticipated evening ‘Ek Raat’ at the Coca-Cola Arena on February 11, 2022.