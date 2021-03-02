ATK Mohun Bagan to play AFC Cup group stage in Maldives

Kolkata, March 2 : ATK Mohun Bagan are set to play their AFC Cup Group D (South Zone) matches in Male, Maldives, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Monday.

The Mariners will take on the host team Maziya S&RC as well as Bangladeshi outfit Bashundhara Kings and the winner of the South Zone Play-off round in their respective group.

Bengaluru FC also stand a chance of reaching the AFC Cup Group stage with a spot vacant in the same group as their Indian Super League (ISL) rivals. The Blues will face the winner of the preliminary round one clash between Nepal Army Club and Sri Lanka Police.

In the other round-two clash, Bangladesh’s Abahani Dhaka will take on the winner of Maldives’ Club Eagles and Bhutan’s Thimphu City. The winners of the two preliminary round two matches will challenge each other for the remaining spot in Group D.

The various hosts for the AFC Cup group stage were selected after an extensive bidding process and close consultation with the Participating Member Associations. The competition is slated to kick off on May 14.

