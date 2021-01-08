Attack TRS and ignore Congress, BJP’s new strategy in TS

Hyderabad: The State’s BJP has suddenly changed its strategy. The party decided to target TRS and ignore the weak Congress. The BJP’s national leadership sent a special message to Telangana BJP leaders through the State’s BJP In-charge Tarun Chugh.

Those Congress leaders who joined BJP had advised their new party’s leadership to ignore the weak congress as targeting it would be a mere waste of time. Instead, the party must target the TRS with full might.

If attacked Congress further, it may lead to a tacit understanding between Congress and the TRS. If any tacit understand is made between Congress and TRS it would badly affect the BJP’s political prospects in the State.

It is time to present BJP as alternate to TRS in the state. If targeted, the Congress would also join the race to be the alternate to TRS which would be detrimental to the party’s interests.

So far the BJP had succeeded in its poll planning. During the Dubbak bypoll the party gave a slogan “A vote to Congress would be a vote to TRS” which paid rich dividends. The same slogan was used in recently held GHMC election where the BJP emerged as the second largest party.

The turncoats advised their new party bosses to focus attention on the internal squabbles inside the TRS as there are ideological differences among this Party’s MLAs. The BJP must chalk out a strategy to attract those disgruntled MLAs of TRS. They also advised the leadership to focus on Warangal and Khammam Municipal Corporation elections and must use any event – small or big – for political gain.