Attention being paid to new inventions to counter locust attack

New Delhi: Attention is being paid to new inventions to counter the locust attack in various parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and noted that it is a reminder that a small creature can inflict great damage.

“On the one side where eastern India is facing cyclonic calamity, on the other many parts of the country have been affected by locust attacks. These attacks again remind us of the great damage this small creature can inflict,” he said in his ‘Man ki Baat’ radio address.

The locust attack lasts for several days and affects a large area, he noted.

Be it at the level of the central government, the state governments, agriculture department or the administration, all are involved using modern techniques to not only help the farmers but also lessen the loss accruing due to this crisis, he said.

“Attention is being paid to new inventions, and I am sure that together not only will we be able to battle out this crisis that is looming on our agricultural sector, but also manage to salvage our crops,” he said.

The locust swarms entered Rajasthan last month from Pakistan and then spread to areas across the western states, helped by strong winds.

About 90,000 hectares in 20 Rajasthan districts are affected by the locust attack.

Swarms moved from Sri Ganganagar, Nagaur, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli and Swai Madhopur districts towards Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, agriculture department workers targeted swarms in Moth and Garautha areas of Jhansi, and in Sonbhadra district last week.

Source: PTI

