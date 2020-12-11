Audit officer arrested for forgery in Civil Services Exam

New Delhi, Dec 10 ( IANS ) The Delhi Police have arrested an Assistant Audit officer in the Income tax department posted at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on the charges of using unfair means for selection in Civil Services Examination 2019.

In March this year, a complaint from Under Secretary, UPSC was received at Tilak Marg police station alleging therein that one Raj Kumar Sharma, who qualified CSE (Mains) 2019 and IFoS (Mains) 2019 has sent eight letters to UPSC purportedly by the PMO and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for inclusion of his name in the final list of both the examinations.

“Prime Minister Office and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change were clarified with in this regard. It was informed that the said office order purportedly sent from PMO and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change were not genuine,” said Eish Singhal, DCP New Delhi.

The letters were sent to CFSL to verify the handwriting on the envelopes of the letter. The CFSL confirmed that the handwriting on the envelopes containing the letters matched with the admitted handwriting of Raj Kumar Sharma.

On the said complaint a case was registered in this regard u/s 419/468/471 IPC was registered at Tilak Marg police station in this regard. On Tuesday accused Raj Kumar Sharma was arrested in the case.

